Seoul Says Pyongyang Can Launch Military Reconnaissance Satellite In 'Near Future'

Daniyal Sohail Published May 23, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Seoul Says Pyongyang Can Launch Military Reconnaissance Satellite in 'Near Future'

North Korea could launch its first ever military reconnaissance satellite in the near future, with Seoul ready to respond with sanctions, National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) North Korea could launch its first ever military reconnaissance satellite in the near future, with Seoul ready to respond with sanctions, National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong said on Tuesday.

Last week, the state-run North Korean Central news Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had inspected preparations for the launch of the country's first military reconnaissance satellite designed to deter the United States and South Korea.

"There's a chance of a launch (of North Korea's satellite) in the near future. In such an event, there will be efforts on our part and it will result in deepening North Korea's diplomatic isolation in the international community," Cho was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

The South Korean official added that Seoul would press the international community to enforce more sanctions against Pyongyang in the event of a launch.

In December at the Workers' Party plenum, Kim ordered the completion of the first reconnaissance satellite and the carrier rocket with a view to launching them in the near future. Pyongyang said the works were expected to be completed by April.

