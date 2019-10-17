Belgrade and Russia's Rosatom are expected to sign an agreement on constructing a nuclear science center in Serbia during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to the country, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Belgrade and Russia's Rosatom are expected to sign an agreement on constructing a nuclear science center in Serbia during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to the country, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski said in an interview with Sputnik.

Medvedev will pay a visit to Serbia in late October to attend celebrations dated to the 75th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation in World War II.

"I believe this agreement will be signed during Dmitry Medvedev's visit," Lazanski said.

Serbian Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic and Rosatom Deputy Director General for International Relations Nikolay Spassky expressed readiness in September to cooperate on creating a center of nuclear science, technology and innovation in the country. Popovic stressed that the center would be based on advanced peaceful nuclear energy use technologies.