The production cost of the RD-191 engine for Russia's Angara launch vehicles will reduce by one-third after the transition to mass production, executive director of the part's manufacturer, Proton-PM plant, told reporters on Friday

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The production cost of the RD-191 engine for Russia's Angara launch vehicles will reduce by one-third after the transition to mass production, executive director of the part's manufacturer, Proton-PM plant, told reporters on Friday.

"Today, our mail goal is to become a serial manufacturer of this engine by 2023. It must become the most competitive. We must reduce the production cycle by 30 percent, reduce the cost of engine's manufacturing by 1.5 times and thus, ensure its future for many years to come," Dmitry Schenyatsky said.

According to him, the total investment in the creation of modern mass production of this engine is estimated at 13 billion rubles ($203 million), and nearly half of these funds have already been allocated to the plant.

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin previously said that the production of RD-191 engines would start rapidly increasing after 2023, with the start of the serial production of Angara launch vehicles.

The Angara family includes several environmentally-friendly carrier rockets of various classes.