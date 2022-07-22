UrduPoint.com

Session On National Preparations For ITU WRC 2023 Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Ericsson and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), organized a webinar on national preparations for ITU World Radiocommunication Conference-2023 (ITU WRC-23) at the FAB Headquarters, Islamabad

Head of Govt. & Industry Relations for Middle-East & Africa, Ericsson, Mr. Ali Cheema conducted the session that was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of IT&T, PTA and FAB. The session highlighted the importance of ITU WRC-23, agenda items & preparatory process. The participants identified and discussed the key agenda items that are priority areas for Pakistan’s ICT sector with special focus on efficient spectrum management and emerging technology propagation.

It was agreed that all stakeholders should be part of the national discussions in order to present & maintain a coherent national approach at the ITU WRC-23.

The World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) is a global conference on spectrum management held after every four years by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to review and revise the Radio Regulations, the international treaty governing the use of radio-frequency spectrum and geostationary-satellite and non-geostationary-satellite orbits.

