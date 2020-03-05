Setting the Stage for the New Age, HUAWEI Y7p Goes on Pre-order in Pakistan

The pre-order phase carries exclusive gifts and offers such as free Bluetooth Headphones, data packages etc. and runs from 06 March to 12 March, 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020) Huawei, the global frontrunner of innovative technology is poised to introduce HUAWEI Y7p in Pakistan. Boasting a 48MP Triple AI Camera and enriched with power packed features, the smartphone goes on pre-orders beginning Friday, 06 March to Thursday, 12 March, 2020. To unveil the smartphone and present Huawei’s strategy for Pakistan, an insightful media roundtable was held where HUAWEI Y7p’s remarkable capabilities were demonstrated.



HUAWEI Y7p is the first smartphone based on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to be launched in Pakistan, promising great functionality and features. ThisNew Age device will surely be a game changing midrange smartphone, given the bestselling streak of HUAWEI Y Series in the country. During the pre-order phase, people can get valuable gifts such as free Bluetooth Headphones, a 50GB Huawei Cloud gift card, 12GB free Zong data and a three-month warranty extension.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan stated: “Today marks an important milestone as we launch HUAWEI Y7p in Pakistan. With this launch, we are poised to change the game and embark toward the new age of technology. Besides the spectacular 48MP AI Triple camera, this smartphone has segment-leading features that will be a hit amongst our consumers. The smartphone also has HUAWEI AppGallery that is the Top 3 app marketplaces around the world with more than 400 million ‘Monthly Active Users’ (MAU).”

The event was also attended by representatives from JazzCash and Daraz.

pk who appreciated Huawei for its continued technological innovations and spoke about their collaboration with HUAWEI AppGallery.

HUAWEI Y7p comes with a 48MP Triple AI camera with an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens, capable of capturing the most vivid images with high-resolution. The8MP ultra-wide angle camera in this phone supports a 120-degree field of view for landscape shots or videos. It has a separate 2MP camera to realistically capture depth in pictures, portraits and videos. The large 1/2-inch sensor and Night-Mode allows clarity and details even in the dark, while it also stabilizes handheld, long-exposure shots.

Its runs on EMUI 9.1 and an integrated Octa-Core Processor Kirin 710F which enables multitasking and high productivity. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, expandable to 512GB with a microSD card. Moreover, this aesthetically designed device has a spectacular ‘Punch FullView Display’ measuring 6.39 inches HD+ resolution of 1560x720 delivering unmatched video and gaming entertainment.

The HUAWEI AppGallery – the world’s top 3 app marketplace comes pre-installed on the device featuring top global and local apps and a wide range of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Moreover, this device also features system-level optimisations, such as EROFS along with a Full Scene Acceleration technology for better app experiences. It runs on a long lasting 4000mAh battery with AI power-saving, on-the-go and carries a price tag of PKR 28,999/-.