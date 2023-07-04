Open Menu

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Advocates Keeping Outer Space Free Of Arms - Declaration

Daniyal Sohail Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Advocates Keeping Outer Space Free of Arms - declaration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states support the idea of keeping outer space free of weapons, according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"Member states support the preservation of outer space free from weapons of any kind and state the importance of strict observance of the current legal regime, which provides for the exclusively peaceful use of outer space," the declaration read.

The member states also noted the need to conclude an international legally binding document that would "strengthen transparency and provide reliable guarantees to prevent an arms race and not be the first to place weapons in outer space."

