Share #YourBestShot With OPPO On TikTok This PSL Season!

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

Global leading smart device brand, OPPO is all set to make the PSL season more fun and exciting with the launch of its own new Hashtag Challenge on TikTok that will let you feel an active part of PSL

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Global leading smart device brand, OPPO is all set to make the PSL season more fun and exciting with the launch of its own new Hashtag Challenge on TikTok that will let you feel an active part of PSL.

In this special PSL season, OPPO is committed to providing an entertaining and engaging experience through fun activities and discounts. Up to date, the newly launched #YourBestShot is trending and aims to bring the ultimate fun to fans and encourages everyone to share #YourBestShot.

This PSL season is made exciting with OPPO. Use #YourBestShot filter on TikTok to share your excitement for PSL with us. Become a part of OPPO’s community and let us know what your best shot is! While Babar Azam and Sarfarz Ahmed hit their shots on the field, you can hit your shot on TikTok.

Let’s see if #YourBestShot is better than Babar Azam’s!

Our PSL cricketers Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, and Rovem Powell have also joined our trending hashtag and are hitting their shots on OPPO’s #YourBestShot filter on TikTok. You can also watch Zulqarnain using OPPO’s filter on TikTok and join him as he tries to score!

Excited to celebrate PSL with OPPO? Don't miss this exhilarating opportunity to experience PSL in your own innovative way! Grab your OPPO phone, open TIKTOK, and find the hashtag #YourBestShot to participate in this fun challenge. For more information, stay tuned and visit @OPPOPakistan.

