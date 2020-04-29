UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

#ShareLoveWithOPPO And Get A Chance To Win The Best Gift This Ramadan; Reno3 Pro

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:06 PM

#ShareLoveWithOPPO and get a chance to Win the Best Gift this Ramadan; Reno3 Pro

OPPO kick-started the holy month of Ramadan by launching a TVC campaign reviving the old tradition of Musaharati that used to take place decades ago.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020) OPPO kick-started the holy month of Ramadan by launching a TVC campaign reviving the old tradition of Musaharati that used to take place decades ago.

Continuing its tradition of Ramadan campaigns, OPPO this year is here again with an exciting and entertaining contest to engage people and inculcate the spirit of the holy month. This year the brand launched ‘ShareLoveWithOPPO’ campaign recently in a video starring Shehreyar Munawar. As the blessed month of Ramadan is a time for giving, reflection, thankfulness, and family, the brand will give away the newly launched OPPO Reno3 Pro to the lucky customer.

The period of the campaign began right after Shehreyar Munawar shared his Ramadan special moment with his mother on OPPO’s official Facebook page.

The campaign is all about sharing moments like praying together, eating iftari and sehri with loved ones, family gatherings, after iftar Ludo or chai sessions, and even inspiring deeds during the month of Ramadan.

This Ramadan is all about sharing specials moments during quarantine with those who are not near to seize the beauty of relationships and memorable moments that are cherished for a lifetime. This blessed month is about reflecting the values of patience, kindness, unity, and peace. Through these values, OPPO aims to bring together people to show that we are all in this together, and together we shall overcome the pandemic

Related Topics

Facebook Oppo Family All Unity Foods Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

EU Commission Approves Germany's Economic Support ..

6 minutes ago

Species on Russian 'Noah's Arc' Biosatellite to Be ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Notes Importance of Fighting Disinformatio ..

6 minutes ago

Palestine, Saudi Arabia Must Prolong 'Brotherly' R ..

27 minutes ago

Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: ..

39 minutes ago

Indian police beat up quarantined people in IOK

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.