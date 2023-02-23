UrduPoint.com

Shenzhen To Build 10,000 5G Base Stations In 2023

Daniyal Sohail Published February 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Shenzhen to build 10,000 5G base stations in 2023

China's southern metropolis of Shenzhen will build 10,000 5G base stations in 2023, local authorities have said

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):China's southern metropolis of Shenzhen will build 10,000 5G base stations in 2023, local authorities have said.

By the end of 2023, the 5G base stations will be distributed at a density of 42 per 10,000 people and 37 per square km in the city, according to an action plan issued by the municipal industry and information technology bureau.

Since 2019, Shenzhen has constructed over 65,000 5G base stations, with over 10 million 5G users, said the plan.

As a frontrunner in China's high-tech industrial development, Shenzhen boasts a host of Chinese startups and tech heavyweights, including Huawei and Tencent.

Related Topics

Technology China Shenzhen 5G 2019 Industry Million Huawei

Recent Stories

US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in ..

US Plans to More Than Quadruple Troop Presence in Taiwan - Reports

17 seconds ago
 Govt should ensure transparency inquiry of Barkhan ..

Govt should ensure transparency inquiry of Barkhan tragedy for justice: Karim

18 seconds ago
 ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&# ..

ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&#039; Certificate

16 minutes ago
 Blue Fair receives overwhelming response

Blue Fair receives overwhelming response

23 seconds ago
 Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Paki ..

Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Pakistan in ACC meeting

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives international Honorary Fell ..

Sharjah Ruler receives international Honorary Fellowship from PPAU

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.