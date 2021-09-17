UrduPoint.com

Shenzhou-12 Manned Spacecraft Successfully Lands In North China

Daniyal Sohail 46 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) China's Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft carrying three astronauts successfully landed at the Dongfeng landing site in the country's autonomous Inner Mongolia region on Friday, as broadcast by China Central Television (CCTV).

Shenzhou-12 undocked from China's Tiangong orbital station on Thursday night.

The Shenzhou-12 crew was the first on the Chinese orbital station, and they went into outer space twice during three months spent in Tiangong.

The mission is recognized as successful, and all three astronauts are in good condition.

