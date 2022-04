Astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu are out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:Astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu are out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, all in good physical condition.