Shine Bright like a Diamond with the Stereo Prism Design of realme 9i

The sleek and stylish design of realme 9i is one of its amazing features

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022) You’ve probably heard the famous expression “all that glitters isn’t gold”, but the realme 9i is here to prove it false with its brilliant combination of design and power. The chic design of realme 9i makes it a good match for your trendy sense of style. realme always strives to redefine the vogue and bring exciting designs to their customer base. The economical realme 9i represents style and substance with a plethora of exciting features such as a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, 5000mAh battery, 50MP AI Triple Camera, and much more. When speaking of the handset’s design, the most striking element would be the Stereo Prism Design on the back panel.

Following the design idea of "Capture the Light" that was fundamental to its predecessor, the realme 8i, the realme 9i introduced the brand-new Stereo Prism design. This design is based on the way that a prism plays with light, refracting and reflecting it into beautiful patterns.

When light hits the back panel of the realme 9i, a dynamic effect of three-dimensional light and shadow can be observed making its way across the back of the phone. This unique effect is achieved through the use of industry-leading, 8-layer optical coating on the back panel of the phone. This provides layering and transparency.

When light is refracted through these multiple layers of nanoscale film it superimposes the glare with high color saturation. The effect produced by this is very transfixing and pleasing to the eye.

The realme 9i comes with a stunning IPS LCD screen and a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate. This provides you with a great viewing experience when you’re using the device whether it’s for binge-watching, gaming, or general tasks. The 16.7” display spans across most of the front panel, having a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. The touchscreen is also incredibly responsive, boasting a 180Hz touch sampling rate so that you don’t have to worry about issues with touch sensitivity. The fingerprint scanner of the realme 9i is also built into the display allowing for a faster unlocking experience.

The realme 9i has something for everyone. Whether you’re a stylish fashionista or a round-the-clock gamer, this smartphone has the features you need which makes it a very versatile device. The realme 9i comes in two vibrant color options: Prism Blue and Prism Black. Both of these variants incorporate the new trendy Stereo Prism Design. You can get your hands on this beautiful phone at a store near you for the attractive price of PKR 36,999/-.