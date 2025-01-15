Open Menu

Shocking Smartphone Market Trends In Pakistan: Who Was Leading In 2024?

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 05:17 PM

Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who was Leading in 2024?

The latest report from StatCounter Global Stats highlights the market share of leading smartphone brands in Pakistan for the period 2023-2024, shedding light on consumer preferences and the competitive dynamics among manufacturers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The latest report from StatCounter Global Stats highlights the market share of leading smartphone brands in Pakistan for the period 2023-2024, shedding light on consumer preferences and the competitive dynamics among manufacturers. While the market remains highly competitive, Infinix has managed to stand out by capturing the largest share in Pakistan. This success is driven by Infinix’s focus on delivering innovative features, cutting-edge technology, and stylish designs that resonate with modern consumers. Coupled with impactful marketing campaigns and a strong retail presence, Infinix has consistently positioned itself as the brand of choice for those seeking premium smartphone experiences.

Infinix leads the market with a share of 16.53%, reflecting its strong resonance with local consumers. The brand has focused on delivering smartphones packed with features that cater to the needs of a diverse audience. This strategic approach has enabled Infinix to rise above its competitors and establish itself as the preferred choice for many in Pakistan.

Samsung follows closely with a market share of 15.66%, leveraging its established reputation and a wide range of offerings to maintain a strong foothold. Vivo takes the third spot with 13.46%, demonstrating consistent growth and appeal, while OPPO holds 11.

16%, known for its emphasis on camera technology and sleek designs. Tecno and Xiaomi complete the top six, with shares of 10.57% and 9.24%, respectively, each carving their own niches through value-oriented devices.

The trend highlights the importance of aligning products with consumer expectations due to extensive in-house research and development by the brand, a strategy that has clearly benefited Infinix. By emphasizing innovation, and accessibility, Infinix has successfully captured a significant portion of the market, leading in a landscape dominated by both global and regional players.

Infinix also led the way as the leading brand to produce smartphones locally in Pakistan, adapting swiftly to the import ban in 2022. This strategic move ensured the needs of its consumers were met successfully while showcasing its commitment to innovation.

As the market continues to evolve, competition among these brands remains intense. Innovation, pricing, and effective marketing are likely to remain key factors in shaping consumer preferences. With its current momentum, Infinix is well-positioned to maintain its leadership.

Link to the Report
https://gs.statcounter.com/vendor-market-share/mobile/pakistan/#monthly-202312-202412-bar

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Import Oppo Market From Share Top

Recent Stories

Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who ..

Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who was Leading in 2024?

3 minutes ago
 NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society ..

NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal

29 minutes ago
 Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

47 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

47 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

47 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

48 minutes ago
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

48 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

48 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

48 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

49 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology