Shocking Smartphone Market Trends In Pakistan: Who Was Leading In 2024?
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 05:17 PM
The latest report from StatCounter Global Stats highlights the market share of leading smartphone brands in Pakistan for the period 2023-2024, shedding light on consumer preferences and the competitive dynamics among manufacturers
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The latest report from StatCounter Global Stats highlights the market share of leading smartphone brands in Pakistan for the period 2023-2024, shedding light on consumer preferences and the competitive dynamics among manufacturers. While the market remains highly competitive, Infinix has managed to stand out by capturing the largest share in Pakistan. This success is driven by Infinix’s focus on delivering innovative features, cutting-edge technology, and stylish designs that resonate with modern consumers. Coupled with impactful marketing campaigns and a strong retail presence, Infinix has consistently positioned itself as the brand of choice for those seeking premium smartphone experiences.
Infinix leads the market with a share of 16.53%, reflecting its strong resonance with local consumers. The brand has focused on delivering smartphones packed with features that cater to the needs of a diverse audience. This strategic approach has enabled Infinix to rise above its competitors and establish itself as the preferred choice for many in Pakistan.
Samsung follows closely with a market share of 15.66%, leveraging its established reputation and a wide range of offerings to maintain a strong foothold. Vivo takes the third spot with 13.46%, demonstrating consistent growth and appeal, while OPPO holds 11.
16%, known for its emphasis on camera technology and sleek designs. Tecno and Xiaomi complete the top six, with shares of 10.57% and 9.24%, respectively, each carving their own niches through value-oriented devices.
The trend highlights the importance of aligning products with consumer expectations due to extensive in-house research and development by the brand, a strategy that has clearly benefited Infinix. By emphasizing innovation, and accessibility, Infinix has successfully captured a significant portion of the market, leading in a landscape dominated by both global and regional players.
Infinix also led the way as the leading brand to produce smartphones locally in Pakistan, adapting swiftly to the import ban in 2022. This strategic move ensured the needs of its consumers were met successfully while showcasing its commitment to innovation.
As the market continues to evolve, competition among these brands remains intense. Innovation, pricing, and effective marketing are likely to remain key factors in shaping consumer preferences. With its current momentum, Infinix is well-positioned to maintain its leadership.
Link to the Report
https://gs.statcounter.com/vendor-market-share/mobile/pakistan/#monthly-202312-202412-bar
Recent Stories
Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who was Leading in 2024?
NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science
Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024
More Stories From Technology
-
Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who was Leading in 2024?3 minutes ago
-
Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take2 days ago
-
Introducing vivo Y200: A Fusion of High-end Design, Powerful 80W FlashCharge, and Cutting-Edge Innov ..5 days ago
-
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip8 days ago
-
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal8 days ago
-
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise8 days ago
-
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT Initiatives12 days ago
-
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, P&D Board Punj ..13 days ago
-
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warranty Now Available i ..15 days ago
-
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza18 days ago
-
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!19 days ago
-
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monitoring & Evaluation S ..20 days ago