Shocking Smartphone Market Trends in Pakistan: Who was Leading in 2024?

The latest report from StatCounter Global Stats highlights the market share of leading smartphone brands in Pakistan for the period 2023-2024, shedding light on consumer preferences and the competitive dynamics among manufacturers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The latest report from StatCounter Global Stats highlights the market share of leading smartphone brands in Pakistan for the period 2023-2024, shedding light on consumer preferences and the competitive dynamics among manufacturers. While the market remains highly competitive, Infinix has managed to stand out by capturing the largest share in Pakistan. This success is driven by Infinix’s focus on delivering innovative features, cutting-edge technology, and stylish designs that resonate with modern consumers. Coupled with impactful marketing campaigns and a strong retail presence, Infinix has consistently positioned itself as the brand of choice for those seeking premium smartphone experiences.

Infinix leads the market with a share of 16.53%, reflecting its strong resonance with local consumers. The brand has focused on delivering smartphones packed with features that cater to the needs of a diverse audience. This strategic approach has enabled Infinix to rise above its competitors and establish itself as the preferred choice for many in Pakistan.

Samsung follows closely with a market share of 15.66%, leveraging its established reputation and a wide range of offerings to maintain a strong foothold. Vivo takes the third spot with 13.46%, demonstrating consistent growth and appeal, while OPPO holds 11.

16%, known for its emphasis on camera technology and sleek designs. Tecno and Xiaomi complete the top six, with shares of 10.57% and 9.24%, respectively, each carving their own niches through value-oriented devices.

The trend highlights the importance of aligning products with consumer expectations due to extensive in-house research and development by the brand, a strategy that has clearly benefited Infinix. By emphasizing innovation, and accessibility, Infinix has successfully captured a significant portion of the market, leading in a landscape dominated by both global and regional players.

Infinix also led the way as the leading brand to produce smartphones locally in Pakistan, adapting swiftly to the import ban in 2022. This strategic move ensured the needs of its consumers were met successfully while showcasing its commitment to innovation.

As the market continues to evolve, competition among these brands remains intense. Innovation, pricing, and effective marketing are likely to remain key factors in shaping consumer preferences. With its current momentum, Infinix is well-positioned to maintain its leadership.

Link to the Report

https://gs.statcounter.com/vendor-market-share/mobile/pakistan/#monthly-202312-202412-bar