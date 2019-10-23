WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian Glavkosmos (GK) Launch Services will send the SIMBA satellite, designed at Sapienza University of Rome, into orbit for free, GK Director of Marketing Communications Mila Savelyeva has announced.

The SIMBA satellite will be launched into orbit together with the South Korean CAS500-1 Earth-observation space vehicle in the second or third quarter of 2020, Savelyeva said at the International Astornautical Congress (IAC) on Tuesday.

SIMBA was designed by students at the Sapienza University of Rome to track wild animals, particularly at Kenya national parks.

The satellite was one several presented at the student competition organized by GK Launch Services together with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).