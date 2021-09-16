UrduPoint.com

Simultaneous Presence In Space Surges To Historic Maximum Of 14 People

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Simultaneous Presence in Space Surges to Historic Maximum of 14 People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A new record for the maximum number of people present in a low Earth orbit at the same time was set on Thursday, as 14 individuals were there.

This breaks the previous record set in March 1995 when 13 astronauts were in space.

Currently, there are seven people at the International Space Station (ISS): Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, US astronauts Mark Wande Hai, Shane Kimbrow and Megan MacArthur, France's Thomas Pesquet and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide, the ISS commander.

On the night into Thursday, Shenzhou 12 spacecraft docked with China's Tiangong station to bring back to Earth three Chinese astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo.

Also on the night into Thursday, crewed spacecraft Crew Dragon was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by a Falcon 9 launcher. The crew of the Inspiration4 mission, which is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, includes four US citizens: businessman Jared Isaacman, researcher Sian Proctor, medic Hayley Arceneaux and US Air Force veteran Christopher Sembroski.

Related Topics

Russia China France Same Florida Japan Money March From

Recent Stories

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

20 minutes ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

11 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.