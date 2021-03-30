UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Launches Electric Busses In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:06 PM

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah has inaugurated the electric buses in the city, saying that over 100 more buses will be brought to the city at the end of this year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Pakistan’s first electric bus was launched in Karachi on Tuesday.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah inaugurated the new electric bus.

Talking to the reporters, Syed Owais Shah said more electric buses would be launched soon with the cooperation of private sector. He also stated that over 100 busses would be there on the city roads at the end of this year.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the Sindh government, specially Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his ministry over launch of electric buses.

Fawad Chaudhary said that his minister would fully support the Sindh government in this “futuristic approach”. He also said that he was hopeful that the Punjab and KP governments would also launch the same electric buses.

The Federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) last year in December.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Mobile Twitter Vehicle Same December Murad Ali Shah Government Cabinet Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

13 minutes ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

19 minutes ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

26 minutes ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

47 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

58 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.