Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah has inaugurated the electric buses in the city, saying that over 100 more buses will be brought to the city at the end of this year.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Pakistan’s first electric bus was launched in Karachi on Tuesday.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah inaugurated the new electric bus.

Talking to the reporters, Syed Owais Shah said more electric buses would be launched soon with the cooperation of private sector. He also stated that over 100 busses would be there on the city roads at the end of this year.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the Sindh government, specially Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his ministry over launch of electric buses.

Fawad Chaudhary said that his minister would fully support the Sindh government in this “futuristic approach”. He also said that he was hopeful that the Punjab and KP governments would also launch the same electric buses.

The Federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the mobile Manufacturing Policy were endorsed by the federal cabinet following their approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) last year in December.