Sindh Govt Taking Practical Steps In Field Of IT: Minister

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:06 PM

Sindh govt taking practical steps in field of IT: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Technology Nawab Taimoor Talpur has said that the provincial government is taking practical steps in the field of Information Technology (IT) to provide modern facilities to youths at every level.

Addressing youths at an IT conference organised by Professional Youth Foundation of Pakistan (PYF) at a hotel here, the minister said an IT board has been established in the province, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

To encourage youths the government is working on modern lines and inviting youths and new software engineers to come forward and join hands with the government, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said such conferences will help encourage youths and resolve their issues through modern techniques and methods.

He lauded the PYF's efforts to engage the youths and hoped that such conferences will be a regular feature to achieve their desired results and resolve the civic issues of the city.

The minister IT also inaugurated 'mobile Application Health Solution' which provides health facilities through free blood facilities.

President PYF Umer khan assured the minister of the voluntarily services of engineers.

CEO Health Application Dr Sana Adnan and CEO Injtek Adnan Chishti also described the salient features of the health application.

