Situation in Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Improving - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Situation in the Russian space agency Roscosmos is improving, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"The situation in Roscmos is slowly changing for the better. We can see that," Putin said at a meeting.

The president said that the fight against the coronavirus meant certain adjustments, but warned against blaming all the problems on the epidemic.

"This concerns not only Roscosmos but all industry areas and all sectors. I hope everyone whom it concerns will hear this," the president said.

Last year, the Investigative Committee reported on large-scale embezzlement in the Roscosmos carried out in the past.