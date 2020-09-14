UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six EU Countries Test Cross-border Virus Apps

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Six EU countries test cross-border virus apps

Six EU countries have begun testing technology to link national virus-tracing apps across Europe as a second wave of Covid-19 infections threatens the continent

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Six EU countries have begun testing technology to link national virus-tracing apps across Europe as a second wave of Covid-19 infections threatens the continent.

The Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Latvia have begun testing the new links between their tracing app servers, the European Commission said.

The new system "will ensure that apps will work seamlessly also across borders," the EU executive said.

"Users will only need to install one app and will still be able to report a positive infection test or receive an alert, even if they travel abroad," it said.

Brussels is trying to coordinate between the 27 EU capitals as they seek ways to trace victims of the coronavirus epidemic and better control new outbreaks.

But many member states went ahead with their own contact-tracing mobile apps that are not fully compatible with each other, hampering efforts to monitor the epidemic's spread.

Countries like France and Hungary that built a centralised pool of data will likely not be able to take part in the EU system.

But apps like those used in 18 EU members including Germany, Poland and Italy can be involved.

These use a decentralised data storage model of the kind promoted by US giants Apple and Google, whereas France's StopCovid app has a central server.

"Travel and personal exchange are the core of the European project and the single market," said Thierry Breton, the EU's Industry Commissioner.

"The gateway will facilitate this in these times of pandemic and will save lives."The technology was developed by German software giant SAP and Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems.

SAP worked with Deutsche Telekom to build Germany's widely praised coronavirus warning app, which has been downloaded 18 million times.

Related Topics

Google Technology Exchange Europe Mobile France German Germany Alert Ireland Italy Poland Czech Republic Latvia Hungary Denmark Apple Market Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five Pakistani bowlers enjoy all-time ICC’s T201 ..

8 minutes ago

Two more labs confirm Navalny Novichok poisoning: ..

1 minute ago

Model Courts decided 406 Cases

1 minute ago

Motorway gang-rape case:  Shafqat confesses rape

28 minutes ago

Czech Republic Wants Open, Constructive Talks With ..

1 minute ago

EU, China sign landmark geographical indications ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.