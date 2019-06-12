UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixteen Members Of US Congress Call On Twitter To Ban Hamas - Letter

Daniyal Sohail 16 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Sixteen Members of US Congress Call on Twitter to Ban Hamas - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Twitter must ban the Islamic resistance movement Hamas from using its platform, 16 members of the US Congress wrote to the organization in a letter on Tuesday, Congressman Lee Zeldin said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, Representatives Lee Zeldin, Doug Lamborn and Joe Wilson, Co-Chairmen of the House Republican Israel Caucus, submitted a 16 member letter urging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to ban designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) from Twitter," Zeldin said in the release.

The letter also called on Dorsey and Twitter to remove all content promoting terrorist activity, including banning senior Hamas officials and associates who use the platform to radicalize individuals to incite violence against Israelis, Zeldin said.

"Every year, Hamas uses Twitter to gather mass participation for its 'Days of Rage' against Israel. Hamas, and other terrorist organizations use Twitter to recruit members, and praise martyrs that kill innocent Americans and Israelis," the letter said.

The members of Congress also called on Dorsey and Twitter to ban senior Hamas officials and associates from the platform because they sought to radicalize individuals to incite violence against Israelis.

Related Topics

Terrorist Martyrs Shaheed Israel Twitter Congress All From

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

21 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

21 minutes ago

Universities should give freeship to Special Stude ..

5 minutes ago

Shahram Tarakai terms Prime Minister address to na ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet to increase Emirati Youth participatio ..

27 minutes ago

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.