S.Korea Poised to Test Solid-Fuel Rocket for Launching Spy Satellites in March - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) South Korea is set to conduct the first test of a rocket powered by a solid-fuel engine in March as part of a project to launch military spy satellites into low orbit, media reported on Tuesday.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has held a meeting in the South Korean city of Daejeon not far from Seoul to discuss the development of the military space projects and technology, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, adding that Seoul might form public-private partnerships to advance projects like that.

The new solid-fuel engine is developed to send small satellites into low orbit for surveillance operations, the report said, citing the country's defense ministry. Preparations for the launch of the rocket may reportedly take less than a week, while for rockets with liquid fuel engines it is about 30 days.