UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Poised To Test Solid-Fuel Rocket For Launching Spy Satellites In March - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published February 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

S.Korea Poised to Test Solid-Fuel Rocket for Launching Spy Satellites in March - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) South Korea is set to conduct the first test of a rocket powered by a solid-fuel engine in March as part of a project to launch military spy satellites into low orbit, media reported on Tuesday.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook has held a meeting in the South Korean city of Daejeon not far from Seoul to discuss the development of the military space projects and technology, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, adding that Seoul might form public-private partnerships to advance projects like that.

The new solid-fuel engine is developed to send small satellites into low orbit for surveillance operations, the report said, citing the country's defense ministry. Preparations for the launch of the rocket may reportedly take less than a week, while for rockets with liquid fuel engines it is about 30 days.

Related Topics

Technology Daejeon Seoul South Korea North Korea March May Media From Satellites

Recent Stories

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

37 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

44 minutes ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

2 hours ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: ..

Pakistan doesn't want to become part of any bloc: PM

2 hours ago
 Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches duri ..

Cummins, Warner to miss limited-overs matches during Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development ..

ALookInside vivo’sTokyo Research and Development Center

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>