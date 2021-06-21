UrduPoint.com
S.Korea To Boost Space Defense Capabilities After US Lifted Missile Limits - Minister

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:40 AM

S.Korea to Boost Space Defense Capabilities After US Lifted Missile Limits - Minister

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) South Korea will strengthen its space defense capabilities and develop a system to combat growing space threats after Washington lifted curbs on its missile program that barred it from making long-distance rockets, Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden agreed during a meeting in Washington last month to scrap limits on the Asian nation's missile development program, including the range and the weight of the warheads.

"On the basis of the termination of the missile guidelines, we will continue to beef up our space capabilities, including surveillance satellites, and set up a system for combined operations in space," Suh said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

The minister also noted that Washington's move was of "great significance" and opened new prospects for the country's defense industry.

The Suth Korean Agency for Defense Development, in turn, has established a new research center dedicated to space technology "to come up with visible outcomes ... in the satellite and projectile sectors," the news agency added.

