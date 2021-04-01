S.Korea to Launch Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates in April - Prime Minister

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) South Korea will introduce in April a digital certification system verifying a person's COVID-19 vaccination status via a smartphone application, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday.

"The introduction of the so-called vaccine passports or green cards is essential so that people can sense the return to normal life. Since the beginning of the year, the government started preparing and already completed the development of a system that will allow to easily confirm the fact of vaccination via a smartphone," Chung said at a government meeting on coronavirus response.

According to the prime minister, the system, based on blockchain technology to ensure protection from possible identity theft, is set to be launched this month.

The Asian country rolled out its mass vaccination campaign in late February, setting a goal to inoculate 12 million people in the first half of 2021. Medical staff, as well as employees and residents at nursing houses, were among the first to receive COVID-19 shots, while the immunization of senior citizens started in late March.

So far, as many as 876,573 South Koreans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 12,973 of them having received both injections. The country has also reported 10,698 cases of side effects following the vaccination. A total of 28 people have died after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the direct causality has not yet been established.