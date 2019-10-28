UrduPoint.com
Smart Just Got Smarter!!! Infinix Launches Smart 3 Plus 3+32GB Variant In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:19 PM

Smart just got smarter!!! Infinix Launches Smart 3 Plus 3+32GB Variant in Pakistan

An exciting news for Infinix customers,Infinix has introduced an upgraded version of their hottest selling smartphone, Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) An exciting news for Infinix customers,Infinix has introduced an upgraded version of their hottest selling smartphone, Infinix Smart 3 Plus. The new version comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The phone can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 and is available both online and offline.Smart 3 plus 2+32GB variant was launched earlier this year and now on popular demand from the fans, Infinix has introduced this new upgraded variant.

Smart 3 Plus became an instant hitwhen it was first introduced and launched in the market because of the unique features it offered and its economical price. The phone comes equipped with triple rear camera, 6.2” Waterdrop display and a powerful battery. It has received great reviews both by professional tech gurus and ordinary consumers. With this new variant, customers can now enjoy smooth smartphone experience as well as high end features such as such as triple rear camera, 6.

2” HD+ waterdrop display without breaking their bank.

Joe Hu, the country manager for Infinix Pakistan commented on the launch of this new variant, “The people in Pakistan really love our Smart 3 Plus phone and as a token of appreciation for their continuous love and support, we are excited to provide them with a more powerful version of Smart 3 plus.He further added, “At Infinix we recognize the importance of consumer’s and we always live up to their expectations by delivering them what they want”.

Infinix is one of the exclusive brands in the country that has launched budget smartphones with triple camera options. Smart 3 Plus3+32GB variant will continue to be the consumers leading choice in this price category.

