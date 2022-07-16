UrduPoint.com

Smart, Powerful, And Efficient — Vivo Y55 Is Loved By All Tech Enthusiasts!

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Smart, Powerful, And Efficient — vivo Y55 Is Loved By All Tech Enthusiasts!

In our modern world, mobile phones are integral parts of our daily lives. From ordering food to watching movies, our phones are with us all the time

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022) In our modern world, mobile phones are integral parts of our daily lives. From ordering food to watching movies, our phones are with us all the time. Mobile phones have completely replaced most electronic devices in our life. Hence, we need a high-quality smartphone that makes our lives easier and more convenient by helping us in our day-to-day activities.

Catering to these needs, the vivo Y55 ticks all the boxes on the list. With powerful technology that enables outstanding performance and a superior camera system that provides professional-level photography, Y55 offers an unparalleled user experience.

There are several innovative and new features that set it apart from other smartphones in the market. Recently, some of the leading Tech enthusiasts in Pakistan got to test the device out for themselves. Check out what they had to say.

vivo Y55 received excellent reviews from Mastech, a leading technology YouTuber. He highlighted the phone’s battery performance and was impressed with the same. The smartphone has a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that is powered by 44W FlashCharge to ensure optimum energy use. He said: "With a battery of this capacity and reliability, the phone is said to reach almost 50% charge in half an hour.”

The famous technology youtuber, Khalid Technical praised the smartphone for its battery, camera, and beautiful design, among other features. He found the design of this phone to be futuristic and premium looking. Additionally, he praised the phone's display which he found superior to other models. The Y55 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED rich colour screen for an enhanced viewing experience. The display offers a wonderful balance of minimalism and dynamic aesthetics to provide a soothing look and feel.

Khalid gladly enjoyed vivo’s software and found the display of this phone to be particularly good.

vivo Y55 was extensively discussed on PhoneWorld, a leading Pakistani Tech YouTube channel. They were glad to witness the 50MP HD Rear Camera and 16 MP front camera which are great for taking photos and selfies. Furthermore, they were impressed with its features such as the Natural Portrait Algorithm and Double Exposure. Due to these features, PhoneWorld found taking photos enjoyable!

Asad Ali TV, one of the most popular and informative Tech Youtubers, shared his thoughts on all the phone's features, including the camera and even complimented the design and colour of the phone. He also explained how the phone's Extended RAM provides more efficient app usage. vivo Y55 comes with 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM that allows seamless app usage without any lags. Apart from this, he tested the phone's gaming capabilities and declared the phone to be a winner in all departments!

Other top tech enthusiasts in Pakistan like Reviewspk, WhatMobile, Daily Pakistan, How To Urdu, Tamoor Pardesi and Talha Reviews reviewed and praised the vivo’s latest Y55.

Overall, the Top tech enthusiasts of Pakistan found vivo Y55 to be an irresistible must-have! To them, the phone sets the bar high in terms of design, performance, and camera.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Technology Mobile Same Superior Market YouTube All From Top

Recent Stories

Sushmita Sen denies her marriage with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen denies her marriage with Lalit Modi

8 minutes ago
 SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in ..

SHOs authorized to seize weapons from citizens in Lahore's four constituencies

39 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach la ..

Sanaullah warns PTI, its leaders not to breach law on election day

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in di ..

Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in different fields

3 hours ago
 Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team ..

Pak vs SL: Pakistan's bowlers reduce hosting team to 80-4 at lunch

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.