Smart Track App For Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Launched To Monitor Progress Of Development Schemes In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 17th July, 2019) To timely monitor the progress of development schemes in Punjab, an android based app “Smart Track” in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) was launched here today.

The app aims to improve overall efficiency associated with execution and monitoring of development schemes. Chairman CMIT Dr. Pervaiz Ahmad and Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor inaugurated the app.

The app will assist the CMIT team to monitor the progress of the development schemes in real time. Focal persons in relevant government departments have been provided with user names/ passwords to access the online portal for updating the progress related to their development projects.

This updated information will become readily available in real time to concerned field officers, relevant stakeholders and the core CMIT on their mobiles. Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Dr. Pervaiz Khan emphasized the importance of Smart Monitoring app and explained to the attendees the significance of Information Technology in their personal and professional lives. While addressing, Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor stated that through this app, everything will be available in real time and geo-tagged. The CMIT Member, Tanvir Sahoo gave a comprehensive run through of the system to 32 focal persons of different government institutions present in the ceremony. After the launch of CMIT app, the focal persons from different government institutions of Dera Ghazi Khan were given the detailed training about the system and its operations.

