Smartphone Toughness Explained: How Realme Smartphones Are Built To Last
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 08:22 PM
In today's world, smartphones must withstand far more than just daily use
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) In today's world, smartphones must withstand far more than just daily use. From accidental drops to water exposure and screen scratches, durability has become a key selling point for users looking for longevity and reliability in their devices. But how exactly is smartphone durability measured?
Durability is assessed through a range of standardized tests that determine a phone's ability to handle real-world scenarios. Drop and shock resistance are tested by simulating falls from different heights onto various surfaces like marble and concrete. Phones with reinforced frames and shock-absorbing materials tend to perform better in these assessments. Structural integrity is examined through bend tests, where external pressure is applied to check if the phone flexes or breaks. Scratch resistance is evaluated by exposing the screen to friction from objects like keys and coins, with reinforced glass and protective coatings offering additional safeguarding.
One of the most important indicators of durability is an IP rating, which measures a phone's resistance to dust and water. The realme Note 60x, for example, boasts an IP54 rating, protecting it against dust particles and water splashes, making it a reliable choice for users who want durability without breaking the bank. The realme C75, however, goes a step further with an IP69 rating, offering one of the highest levels of protection in the industry. This means it can withstand complete submersion, high-pressure water jets, and extreme dust exposure, making it ideal for users needing a phone built for tough conditions. In a move that sets it apart from competitors, realme is also offering a waterproof warranty for the C75, ensuring users are covered in case of water-related damage—an industry-first in its segment.
Both devices also feature structural enhancements to improve their resilience.
The Note 60x is equipped with ArmorShell Protection, a design that incorporates reinforced aluminum frames, shock-absorbing circuit boards, and enhanced glass protection to ensure better resistance against impact. It has been drop-tested from 1.5 meters onto marble surfaces, proving its ability to handle accidental falls. The C75, on the other hand, takes things further with 360-degree ultra-shock resistance, military-grade certification, and an internal metal frame that offers even greater durability. Its screen remains intact even after a 5kg dumbbell is dropped from 50cm, making it one of the toughest smartphones available.
Battery longevity is another crucial aspect of durability. The realme Note 60x houses a powerful 5000mAh battery, designed to last up to 48 hours on standby while retaining over 80% of its original capacity after 1460 charge cycles. This ensures long-term reliability for users who need extended battery life. Meanwhile, the realme C75 pushes the limits further with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing up to 24 hours of standby time and supporting 45W fast charging, which allows it to reach 50% charge in just 38 minutes.
Beyond durability and performance, realme is revolutionizing the smartphone market in Pakistan with the introduction of a game-changing 2-year warranty across its devices. This extended warranty period, rare in the industry, underscores realme’s commitment to quality and consumer trust, offering users long-term peace of mind.
By combining cutting-edge durability enhancements, long-lasting battery performance, and an unprecedented warranty program, the realme Note 60x and realme C75 redefine smartphone reliability. Whether users need a slim yet sturdy device like the Note 60x or an ultra-rugged phone like the C75, realme has positioned itself as the go-to brand for users who demand toughness, endurance, and value without compromise.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..
More Stories From Technology
-
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last3 minutes ago
-
WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats1 day ago
-
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-20252 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visionaries3 days ago
-
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan3 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography6 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes the Market by Storm6 days ago
-
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges9 days ago
-
ChatGPT expands features for WhatsApp users with voice, image analysis10 days ago
-
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal11 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera & D ..11 days ago
-
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..15 days ago