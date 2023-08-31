Open Menu

SMBR Nabeel Javed Visits E-Khidmat Center At ASTP To Hold Progress Review Meeting On Newly Introduced E-Registry Service

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 01:46 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed paid a visit to the e-Khidmat Center established in the premises of Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023) Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed paid a visit to the e-Khidmat Center established in the premises of Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). He was accompanied by Member Revenue Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, Punjab Land Record Authority Director General (DG) Saira Umer, ADCG Zeeshan Ranjha and ADC F&P Umer Maqbool.

The visiting delegates held a special progress review meeting on the newly introduced service of e-Registry at the e-Khismat Center.

SMBR Nabeel Javed also visited the e-Registry counters set up in the e-Khidmat Center and directed the concerned staff to extend full support to the citizens seeking e-Registry Services.

On this occasion, SMBR Nabeel Javed remarked that e-Registry service will play a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and transparency. He said that this dynamic digital intervention will bring revolution in public service delivery.

More than 158 services are being provided to the public in e-Khidmat Marakaz being managed by PITB DG Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti on direction of Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

