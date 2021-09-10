UrduPoint.com

Smell Of Burnt Plastic Still Present In US Segment Of ISS - Crew Commander

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The smell of burnt plastic, which occurred in the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) and spread to the US segment, is still present there, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, the current commander of ISS crew, said on Friday.

Later on Friday, the Russia-based Mission Control Center asked astronauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov to urgently inspect the Russian Zvezda module and find the source of the smell, according to the crew's talks with the Earth as broadcast by NASA.

On Thursday night, ISS cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky reported to the Russian mission control center that the fire alarm went off at Zvezda and crew saw smoke and felt a smell of burnt plastic.

Cosmonauts activated the air purification system to filter out the harmful substances in the air. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet said that the smell of burnt plastic seeped through the US segment of the space station through the ventilation system.

Even though the smell has greatly weakened since, it persists in the Tranquility module, also known as Node 3, and the Unity module, or Note 1, Hoshide told the NASA mission control center in Houston.

