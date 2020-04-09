UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMS Service “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” For Each SMS Sent On 8171 Only Rs. 1+tax Shall Be Charged

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:12 PM

SMS service “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” for each SMS sent on 8171 only Rs. 1+tax shall be charged

In view of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, SMS service under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” for each SMS sent on 8171 only Rs. 1+tax shall be charged

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) In view of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, SMS service under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” for each SMS sent on 8171 only Rs.

1+tax shall be charged.

This nominal fee is being jointly charged by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and NADRA to meet operational cost of the service. Furthermore, PTA is extending full support to BISP, without any financial benefit, in its efforts to reach out people waiting for help through mobile technology.

Related Topics

Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile SMS (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Opposition must support govt 's efforts against co ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Expects Emerging Markets Need Trillions of Dol ..

3 minutes ago

Several Countries Outside OPEC+ Confirm Participat ..

5 minutes ago

Young doctors protest non-payment of salaries

8 minutes ago

Rs 12,000 emergency financial help from today

8 minutes ago

PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.