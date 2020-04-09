SMS service “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” for each SMS sent on 8171 only Rs. 1+tax shall be charged

In view of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, SMS service under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” for each SMS sent on 8171 only Rs. 1+tax shall be charged

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) In view of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, SMS service under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” for each SMS sent on 8171 only Rs.

1+tax shall be charged.

This nominal fee is being jointly charged by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and NADRA to meet operational cost of the service. Furthermore, PTA is extending full support to BISP, without any financial benefit, in its efforts to reach out people waiting for help through mobile technology.