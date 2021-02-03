Social Networks Deleted 2,500 Calls on Teens to Participate in Rallies - Russian Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has detected in social networks around 2,500 calls on teenagers to participate in the unauthorized rallies on January 23 and 31, all of these appeals have been removed, the head of the watchdog's department for electronic communications control said on Wednesday.

"In the period of mass protests, held on January 23 and 31, we witnessed deliberate effort to get minors involved in the events. We saw quite many calls for protest activities, aimed specifically at minors, in foreign social networks. Immediately after detecting such facts, we notified administrations of the online platforms of the need to remove banned content ... We detected around 2,5000 calls, they were all deleted. And I can say this played a certain role in reducing protest activities," Yevgeny Zaytsev said at public consultations.