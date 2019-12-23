Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th Blanquerna -Emerson Global Summit, Barcelona, Spain One Global message for Global change can help achieve SDGs- Joseph Rom

One Global Message For Global Change Can Help Achieve SDGs- Joseph Rom

(@imziishan)

The Conference delegates explored the global trends given by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the field of Global Communication, Diplomacy and Politics and will gather the leading professionals.

Spain (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd December, 2019) Mr. Sohail Riaz, Assistant Professor, Incharge Media, and Communication Studies, COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore campus represented CUI in 5th Blanquerna -Emerson Global Summit at Barcelona from November 13-16th, 2019. The conference was organized by Centre for Global Communication, Emerson College (USA) and Blanquerna — Ramon Llull University (Catalonia-Spain). Media Professionals and academicians from 14 countries attended the summit. This conference explored the global trends given by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the field of Global Communication, Diplomacy and politics and it was an Augustus gathering of the leading communication professionals.

The Conference delegates explored the global trends given by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the field of Global Communication, Diplomacy and Politics and will gather the leading professionals.

The Summit discussed four tracks with specific focus topics on Thriving world, Social World, Clean World, and Productive World. Other areas covered include Sustainable Cities and Communities, Life on Land, Climate Action, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Papers for presentation at the conference were selected after peer review by an international academic panel with an average acceptance rate of 64%. The title of the paper presented by Mr. Sohail Riaz was “Women empowerment through Media representation”.The research work of Mr.Sohail Riaz was appreciated by everyone. During this conference, Dr. Gregore Payne, Director of the First Mass Communication Department of the United States, was awarded an honorary Doctorate in service to the public diplomacy.Special guests and scholars at the summit include Dr. Joseph Rome, Dr. Enric, Dr. Pavel, and President of the Emerson College United States, Le Pectone.This visit of Pakistani Media Scholar from CUI, Lahore campus opened vistas of academic partnership with Emerson College of Boston and Blanquerna School of Communications and International Relations, Barcelona, Spain.