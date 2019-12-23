UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University At 5th Blanquerna -Emerson Global Summit, Barcelona, Spain

One Global Message For Global Change Can Help Achieve SDGs- Joseph Rom

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:55 PM

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th Blanquerna -Emerson Global Summit, Barcelona, Spain One Global message for Global change can help achieve SDGs- Joseph Rom

The Conference delegates explored the global trends given by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the field of Global Communication, Diplomacy and Politics and will gather the leading professionals.

Spain (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd December, 2019) Mr. Sohail Riaz, Assistant Professor, Incharge Media, and Communication Studies, COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore campus represented CUI in 5th Blanquerna -Emerson Global Summit at Barcelona from November 13-16th, 2019. The conference was organized by Centre for Global Communication, Emerson College (USA) and Blanquerna — Ramon Llull University (Catalonia-Spain). Media Professionals and academicians from 14 countries attended the summit. This conference explored the global trends given by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the field of Global Communication, Diplomacy and politics and it was an Augustus gathering of the leading communication professionals.

The Conference delegates explored the global trends given by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the field of Global Communication, Diplomacy and Politics and will gather the leading professionals.

The Summit discussed four tracks with specific focus topics on Thriving world, Social World, Clean World, and Productive World. Other areas covered include Sustainable Cities and Communities, Life on Land, Climate Action, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Papers for presentation at the conference were selected after peer review by an international academic panel with an average acceptance rate of 64%. The title of the paper presented by Mr. Sohail Riaz was “Women empowerment through Media representation”.The research work of Mr.Sohail Riaz was appreciated by everyone. During this conference, Dr. Gregore Payne, Director of the First Mass Communication Department of the United States, was awarded an honorary Doctorate in service to the public diplomacy.Special guests and scholars at the summit include Dr. Joseph Rome, Dr. Enric, Dr. Pavel, and President of the Emerson College United States, Le Pectone.This visit of Pakistani Media Scholar from CUI, Lahore campus opened vistas of academic partnership with Emerson College of Boston and Blanquerna School of Communications and International Relations, Barcelona, Spain.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad World United Nations Water Visit Rome Barcelona Spain United States November 2019 Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Putin to Travel by Train Across Crimean Bridge on ..

6 minutes ago

ICRC, KMU hold meeting to address violence against ..

6 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Mithi

6 minutes ago

United Arab Emirates (UAE) uses chat app to spy on ..

8 minutes ago

PFC to train female woodworkers, furniture designe ..

6 minutes ago

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.