Solomon Islands 'planning Facebook Ban' Over Posts Criticising Govt

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:27 PM

The Solomon Islands is reportedly planning to ban Facebook after the government received harsh criticism on the social media platform, sparking outrage among rights groups and opposition figures in the Pacific island nation

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Solomon Islands is reportedly planning to ban Facebook after the government received harsh criticism on the social media platform, sparking outrage among rights groups and opposition figures in the Pacific island nation.

Communication Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka drafted plans for a temporary ban this week and discussions were underway with internet service providers on how to implement it, the Solomon Times reported.

"Abusive languages against ministers, Prime Minister (Manasseh Sogavare), character assassination, defamation of character, all these are issues of concern," he told the publication.

Sogavare's office did not respond to queries about the government's plans, which opposition leader Matthew Wale said would represent unjustified censorship.

"Social media, especially Facebook has been a key platform for free exchange of views by citizens," Wale told AFP.

"There are no grounds weighty enough to warrant a ban on Facebook or social media at this time -- an animated and engaged citizenry is critical to accountable government." Facebook is widely used in the Solomons, where the population of 700,000 is spread among rugged volcanic islands and coral atolls, making other forms of communication difficult.

Sogavare himself regularly uses the platform to distribute government messages, including updates on Covid-19 infection numbers.

Facebook said it was "reaching out" to the Solomons government about the plan.

"This move will impact thousands of people in the Solomon Islands who use our services to connect and engage in important discussions across the Pacific," it said in a statement.

