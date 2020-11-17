Solomon Islands to Ban Facebook due to Spread of Criticism Against Officials - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The government of the Solomon Islands has agreed to introduce a ban on the use of Facebook in the country following the spread of criticism of the authorities on the social network, local media reported on Tuesday.

Communication and Civil Aviation Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka said that this measure was caused by gross insults and slander against members of the government, including Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, which are spread through Facebook. According to him, a temporary ban is necessary, since the Pacific state does not have a regulatory framework governing the world's largest social network.

"The government is still in discussion with the operators to work out how this can be done. The operators shall need to establish a firewall to block Facebook," Agovaka said, as cited by the Solomon Times newspaper.

Agovaka added that despite the closure of Facebook, the media should not be concerned, as there would still be freedom of the press and media organizations would be able to function normally.

Currently, a ban on Facebook is in effect in only three countries ” China, Iran and North Korea.