UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 40 US State Attorneys General Plan To Join Facebook Antitrust Probe - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 43 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Some 40 US State Attorneys General Plan to Join Facebook Antitrust Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Some 40 US state attorneys general intend to join a New York-led antitrust probe against Facebook amid concerns that the social media giant undermines competition and narrows consumers' choice, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

The efforts were initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James of the Democratic Party in early September. New York continues to seek support from other states, so more attorneys general may join the probe in the future, the newspaper said late Monday.

The current probe, meanwhile, comes amid two other antitrust investigations against Facebook led by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission over the tech giant's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

To discuss the state-level probe with the aforementioned federal agencies, James even headed to Washington on Monday, according to the Axios media outlet.

The widening bipartisan scrutiny of Facebook follows a spree of data breach scandals, such as the Cambridge Analytica case, following which the powerful tech giant admitted that around 87 million users might have had their personal information compromised as a result.

Related Topics

Washington Social Media Facebook Cambridge New York May September Post Media From WhatsApp Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 8, 2019 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

10 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

11 hours ago

Sudan&#039;s SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.