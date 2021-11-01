UrduPoint.com

Some Countries Elaborate Possible Conduct Of Warfare In Outer Space - Moscow

Daniyal Sohail 9 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Some countries are elaborating possible conduct of warfare in outer space, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Andrey Belousov, said on Monday at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly

Belousov mentioned that the threat of turning outer space into an arena of armed confrontation is "on the rise recently."

"A number of countries are already implementing a course for placing weapons in space, building up the potential for forceful impact on space objects and life support infrastructure on earth, and also planning to conduct warfare in outer space," the Russian diplomat added.

