UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Journalists Promoting Foreign Agendas Against Pakistan, Are Engaged In Vicious Conspiracies Against National Institutions. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:13 AM

Some journalists promoting foreign agendas against Pakistan, are engaged in vicious conspiracies against national institutions. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Criticism on law enforcement agencies is being promoting in the social media channels is part of a hybrid war against a stable state. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st April, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan has said in a press release that Pakistan is emerging as a secure and prosperous state in the region.

He said that unwarranted criticism on the law enforcement agencies in the social media channels is a link in the hybrid war against a stable state.

He added that some journalists involved in promoting the foreign agenda are engaged in vicious conspiracies against national institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Social Media Muslim

Recent Stories

Educational institutions in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun ..

26 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 170.12 million

27 minutes ago

Infinix teams up with BNU to bring the best photog ..

32 minutes ago

Over seven million people vaccinated so far agains ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Press: Sotrovimab can change course of UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.