Some Journalists Promoting Foreign Agendas Against Pakistan, Are Engaged In Vicious Conspiracies Against National Institutions. Khwaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:13 AM
Criticism on law enforcement agencies is being promoting in the social media channels is part of a hybrid war against a stable state. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st April, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan has said in a press release that Pakistan is emerging as a secure and prosperous state in the region.
He said that unwarranted criticism on the law enforcement agencies in the social media channels is a link in the hybrid war against a stable state.
He added that some journalists involved in promoting the foreign agenda are engaged in vicious conspiracies against national institutions.