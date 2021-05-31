Some journalists promoting foreign agendas against Pakistan, are engaged in vicious conspiracies against national institutions. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Criticism on law enforcement agencies is being promoting in the social media channels is part of a hybrid war against a stable state. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st April, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan has said in a press release that Pakistan is emerging as a secure and prosperous state in the region.

He said that unwarranted criticism on the law enforcement agencies in the social media channels is a link in the hybrid war against a stable state.

He added that some journalists involved in promoting the foreign agenda are engaged in vicious conspiracies against national institutions.