MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Two US satellites, carried by the Vega rocket, have failed to reach orbit following the launch from the Kourou space center in French Guiana in September, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Friday.

The rocket was due to take 53 satellites into orbit.

"After the launch, two out of eight US satellites Lemur-2 did not leave the launch containers that were installed on the fourth stage of the Vega rocket. They were de-orbited, together with the stage," the source said.

There was an order to separate the satellites, but for some reason they failed to leave containers, the source noted.