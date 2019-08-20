UrduPoint.com
South Africa To Consider Modular Nuclear Technology Amid Financial Constraints - Minister

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

South Africa to Consider Modular Nuclear Technology Amid Financial Constraints - Minister

South African authorities plan to consider using small modular reactor (SMR) technologies as a result of the country's struggle with financial constraints that impede the development of a full-fledged nuclear program, South Africa Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) South African authorities plan to consider using small modular reactor (SMR) technologies as a result of the country's struggle with financial constraints that impede the development of a full-fledged nuclear program, South Africa Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said Tuesday.

"It comes back to a resolution we took as a government: not going big bang into nuclear, but going at a pace and price that the country can afford. Go modular, go at a pace and price that the country can afford." Mantashe told reporters.

In early 2017, Russia's state nuclear company, Rosatom, said it had applied to participate in a tender on building new nuclear reactors in South Africa.

However, in April of that year, a South African court annulled the agreements on nuclear cooperation between South Africa and several other states, including Russia, over legal issues. In the fall of 2017, Rosatom said it was ready to resume talks on its participation in the bid.

At the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, held in July of 2018, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the country's economy faced too many financial constraints in order to proceed with a nuclear program.

A month later, South Africa's Energy Minister at the time, Jeff Radebe, confirmed that a new cabinet had shelved the plans of former President Jacob Zuma to use nuclear energy in the country, opting for coal, gas and wind power instead.

