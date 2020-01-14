South China's Guangdong Province is expected to build 48,000 5G base stations in 2020, provincial governor Ma Xingrui said Tuesday

GUANGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :South China's Guangdong Province is expected to build 48,000 5G base stations in 2020, provincial governor Ma Xingrui said Tuesday.

Ma made the announcement when delivering a government work report at the opening of the annual provincial legislative session.

In 2019, China granted 5G licenses for commercial use, marking the beginning of a new era in the country's telecommunications industry.

Telecom operators are stepping up the construction of 5G base stations, which have totaled around 126,000. Last year, Guangdong built and put into operation more than 30,000 5G base stations.

To promote 5G network coverage and commercial use, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development is expected to launch standard specifications for 5G facility construction in new residential buildings and commercial premises before the end of June.