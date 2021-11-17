UrduPoint.com

South Korea Calls For Norms Following Russian Anti-Satellite Test - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

South Korea Calls for Norms Following Russian Anti-Satellite Test - Foreign Ministry

South Korea expressed concerns over the test of a Russian anti-satellite system and called for states to cooperate on the development of unified norms in this area, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) South Korea expressed concerns over the test of a Russian anti-satellite system and called for states to cooperate on the development of unified norms in this area, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We express concerns over the Nov. 15 anti-satellite test and especially over the fact that a large number of orbital debris pieces was generated as a result of the test," the ministry said in a message sent to journalists.

South Korea called for states to use outer space for peaceful purposes through responsible acts and to cooperate on the development of international norms related to the issue.

On Monday, Russia successfully conducted the test of the anti-satellite weapon system by destroying an old Russian spacecraft Celina-D. Debris of the destroyed spacecraft was reported to pose a danger to the International Space Station (ISS), but the Russian Ministry of Defense noted that ISS was 40-60 kilometers higher than Celina-D and there's no threat to the space station.

