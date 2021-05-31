UrduPoint.com
South Korea Eyes Bigger Space Role After US Lifts Missile Limits - Science Minister

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:39 PM

South Korean Science Minister Lim Hye-sook said on Monday that her country hopes to break into the space exploration field after the United States lifted a 42-year-old restriction on its missile program that barred it from making long-distance rockets

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) South Korean Science Minister Lim Hye-sook said on Monday that her country hopes to break into the space exploration field after the United States lifted a 42-year-old restriction on its missile program that barred it from making long-distance rockets.

"The South Korea-U.S.

summit and subsequent measures have presented South Korea an opportunity to become a leading country in the space industry," she was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency at a meeting with space industry firms and institutes.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said after a meeting with US leader Joe Biden on May 21 that they had agreed to scrap limits on the Asian nation's missile development program, including the range and the weight of the warheads. South Korea plans to fire off a space rocket in October and launch a lunar orbiter next year.

