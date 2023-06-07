UrduPoint.com

South Korea, Israel Sign Deals On Joint Robot, AI Projects Worth $18Mln - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published June 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

South Korea, Israel Sign Deals on Joint Robot, AI Projects Worth $18Mln - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) South Korean and Israeli companies signed investment deals worth nearly $18 million for joint robotics and artificial intelligence projects, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday, citing the country's industry ministry.

The $9.4 million deal to develop a robotic companion for the elderly was signed between South Korea's telecom operator SK Telecom and Israeli digital companion developer Intuition Robotics during a business seminar in Seoul, the report said. The South Korean manufacturer of robotic home cleaners, Everybot, and the Israeli processor developer, Inuitive, reached an agreement worth $8.

2 million on an AI-based robot platform.

In addition, companies from both countries signed agreements on biotechnologies, smart mobility, cybersecurity, autonomous driving and enhanced trade.

The meeting between Korean and Israeli entrepreneurs was attended by South Korean Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

In 1998, South Korea and Israel signed an agreement on industrial technology cooperation. Since then, the two countries have invested about $77 million in nearly 200 projects, the news agency said.

Related Topics

Technology Business Israel Robot Seoul South Korea North Korea From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses ..

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

9 minutes ago
 ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

21 minutes ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

21 minutes ago
 Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

28 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case ..

SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case, review order Act

31 minutes ago
 UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.