UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Launches Antitrust Probe Into Google

Daniyal Sohail 41 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:31 PM

South Korea launches antitrust probe into Google

South Korea has launched an antitrust probe into Google over its plan to enforce its 30-percent Play Store commission by disallowing any apps circumventing its payment system, a top official said Thursday

Seoul (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea has launched an antitrust probe into Google over its plan to enforce its 30-percent Play Store commission by disallowing any apps circumventing its payment system, a top official said Thursday.

Google has always required apps offered on the Play Store's virtual shelves to use its payment system, which takes an industry-standard 30 percent cut -- the same as Apple does.

The company has been lax about enforcing the rule, however, unlike Apple -- which is currently involved in a legal battle with the owners of the Fortnite game series after banning the app when developers allowed users to circumvent the payment system.

The internet giant said last month the new policy -- set to take effect next year -- applies to fewer than three percent of developers with apps in the Play Store.

But the announcement prompted a backlash from South Korean app developers, who say the new plan will allow Google to collect too high a fee.

Joh Sung-wook, chairperson of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), on Thursday said Google's plan was being investigated for possible "anti-competitive practises".

"Competition isn't working properly in the industry," she told lawmakers during a parliamentary audit.

"We are searching for anti-competitive practices in order to restore competition." Joh's remarks came about a month after some South Korean tech companies, including its biggest internet portal Naver, filed a request asking for a government probe into Google'spolicy change.

Google's Play Store held a 63.4 percent share of total app store sales in South Korea last year, followed by Apple's App Store at 24.4 percent, according to Korea mobile Internet business Association.

Related Topics

Internet Google Business Mobile Company Same South Korea North Korea Apple From Government Industry Share Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ah ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait&#039;s new Crown P ..

32 minutes ago

Asif was unplayable at times: Zahid

39 seconds ago

PHA to plant saplings of seasonal fruits across in ..

44 seconds ago

Somali government denies Cuban doctors have been f ..

46 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.