South Korea Plans To Launch Domestic Rocket Into Space In June - Science Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published February 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

South Korea Plans to Launch Domestic Rocket Into Space in June - Science Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) South Korea will try to launch its homegrown three-stage launch vehicle Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, for the second time, on June 15, following a failed liftoff in October 2021, the country's science ministry said on Friday.

"The second launch date is June 15 and the preliminary launch dates are between June 16 and 23. The launch management committee will finalize the launch date in consideration of weather conditions in the future," Kwon Hyun-joon, the head of the Space and Nuclear Energy Bureau at the ministry, was quoted as saying by The Korea Herald newspaper.

The second liftoff, initially planned for May, is scheduled a month later to fix technical glitches of the previous flight, the ministry said.

"The main improvements will be changing the structure to strengthen the fixture of the helium tank's lower support and enhance the lid so that Nuri can fly stably even in changing environments during flight," the official noted.

The first launch went wrong when its third-stage engine switched off earlier than intended, failing to put a dummy satellite into orbit despite the rocket being able to fly to a target altitude of 435 miles.

Nuri was in development for over 10 years and cost the nation some $1.8 billion.

