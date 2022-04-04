UrduPoint.com

South Korea Preparing To Launch First Solid-Fuel Space Rocket In 2025 - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published April 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

South Korea Preparing to Launch First Solid-Fuel Space Rocket in 2025 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) South Korea is planning to launch its first full-fledged solid-fuel space rocket in 2025 to deliver a dual-purpose satellite into a low Earth orbit, South Korean media reported on Monday, citing an unnamed government researcher.

"We are aiming for the full-fledged launch in 2025 from the Naro Space Center in Goheung. But prior to that, we might need one or two more capability tests," the anonymous government researcher was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The four-stage spacecraft will have three solid-fuel rockets and a last-stage liquid-fuel rocket, which will place an experimental 1,100-pound satellite into orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers (310 miles), according to the report.

"The key objective of the satellite is to observe the Earth. This can be used for both military and civilian sectors," the official added.

The test is part of South Korea's ambition to attain the capability of independently launching and running military satellites, the news agency said.

Last week, the South Korean state-run Agency for Defense Development performed a test launch of a space vehicle from a water-borne platform off Taean, 93 miles southwest of Seoul.

Related Topics

Vehicle Seoul South Korea North Korea Media From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Mayor inspects Sasta Bazaar in University Town

Mayor inspects Sasta Bazaar in University Town

6 minutes ago
 Putin hails Orban on vote win, hopes to build 'par ..

Putin hails Orban on vote win, hopes to build 'partnership'

6 minutes ago
 UN Official Proposes to Lavrov to Discuss Humanita ..

UN Official Proposes to Lavrov to Discuss Humanitarian Pauses in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramz ..

Measures afoot to facilitate residents during Ramzan

18 minutes ago
 PFA seizes 11,400 liters of sub-standard cooking o ..

PFA seizes 11,400 liters of sub-standard cooking oil

18 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls Bucha Incident 'Another Fake Attack'

Lavrov Calls Bucha Incident 'Another Fake Attack'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.