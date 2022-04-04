South Korea Preparing to Launch First Solid-Fuel Space Rocket in 2025 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) South Korea is planning to launch its first full-fledged solid-fuel space rocket in 2025 to deliver a dual-purpose satellite into a low Earth orbit, South Korean media reported on Monday, citing an unnamed government researcher.

"We are aiming for the full-fledged launch in 2025 from the Naro Space Center in Goheung. But prior to that, we might need one or two more capability tests," the anonymous government researcher was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The four-stage spacecraft will have three solid-fuel rockets and a last-stage liquid-fuel rocket, which will place an experimental 1,100-pound satellite into orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers (310 miles), according to the report.

"The key objective of the satellite is to observe the Earth. This can be used for both military and civilian sectors," the official added.

The test is part of South Korea's ambition to attain the capability of independently launching and running military satellites, the news agency said.

Last week, the South Korean state-run Agency for Defense Development performed a test launch of a space vehicle from a water-borne platform off Taean, 93 miles southwest of Seoul.