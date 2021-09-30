UrduPoint.com

South Korea Runs Final System Tests Before Launch Of Nuri Space Vehicle - Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

South Korea Runs Final System Tests Before Launch of Nuri Space Vehicle - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) South Korea has started conducting final security and control tests in preparation for the launch of its first completely homegrown space rocket, Nuri, which was developed in 2010, the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technologies said on Thursday.

"On September 30, in preparation for the upcoming launch of the KSLV-II, Nuri, in October, the ministry ... held a general exercise on final safety verification and launch control at the Naro Space Center in (southern) Goheung County, Jeollanam-do Province, with the participation of 11 government departments," the ministry said in a statement.

The first test liftoff of the vehicle is scheduled for October 21 with 1.5 tonnes of payload, from the Naro Space Center. Nuri is a three-stage vehicle that will use up four 75-tonne liquid engines in its first stage, one 75-tonne liquid engine in the second stage, and a 7-tonne liquid engine in the third stage.

The test practice includes training in creating launch conditions in the region, taking into account the restrictions on the use of airspace and traffic, coordination of the missile flight course, the measures implemented in case of a terrorist act and disaster, evacuation of residents, and others.

The test launches of the Nuri vehicle, which cost Seoul nearly 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to develop, have already been postponed several times, most recently from February 2021 to October.

In 2013, South Korea launched its first-ever Naro space rocket with a first stage developed in Russia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Vehicle Traffic Seoul South Korea February September October From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated in ..

NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated individuals from tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

3 hours ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

11 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.