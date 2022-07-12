South Korea to Join US-Led Multinational Space Security Drills in Late July - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) South Korea will take part in the United States-led Global Sentinel space security exercise featuring 17 other countries, who will hone their cooperation skills in defending allied space assets, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

The 2022 edition of the exercise will be taking place from July 25 to August 3.

South Korea will send two air force personnel, one official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed Seoul official.

"Our military plans to participate in the Global Sentinel to prepare against risks of possible clashes and drops in outer space," the official was quoted as saying.

Seoul became a full-fledged participant of the Global Sentinel in 2018.