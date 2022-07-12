UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Join US-Led Multinational Space Security Drills In Late July - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published July 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

South Korea to Join US-Led Multinational Space Security Drills in Late July - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) South Korea will take part in the United States-led Global Sentinel space security exercise featuring 17 other countries, who will hone their cooperation skills in defending allied space assets, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

The 2022 edition of the exercise will be taking place from July 25 to August 3.

South Korea will send two air force personnel, one official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed Seoul official.

"Our military plans to participate in the Global Sentinel to prepare against risks of possible clashes and drops in outer space," the official was quoted as saying.

Seoul became a full-fledged participant of the Global Sentinel in 2018.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea North Korea July August 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.