MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A Russian Soyuz space rocket will deliver four South Korean scientific microsatellites into space in 2021, the GK Launch Services said Tuesday.

"Four 6U-sized CubeSat space satellites of the KASI [Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute] will be launched in two 12U-sized containers aboard a Soyuz-2.

1a rocket, as part of the mission scheduled for the first half of 2021 from the Baikonur cosmodrome," the statement read.

The satellites will be used in the project to research the local features of magnetospheric and ionospheric plasma. Each satellite weighs 12 kilograms (26.4 Pounds).

The satellites will be put into orbit about 600 kilometers (372 miles) above the Earth.