UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Make New Attempt To Put Satellite Into Orbit In May 2022 - President Moon Jae-in

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:37 PM

South Korea to Make New Attempt to Put Satellite Into Orbit in May 2022 - President Moon Jae-in

South Korea will make a new attempt to put a satellite into orbit during the second launch of space rocket Nuri in May 2022, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) South Korea will make a new attempt to put a satellite into orbit during the second launch of space rocket Nuri in May 2022, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the president said that Nuri failed to place the satellite into orbit during its first attempt.

"What failed to be done today will be further investigated, and next year in May at the second launch it will be successfully completed," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Related Topics

South Korea May

Recent Stories

Moscow orders closure of non-essential services ov ..

Moscow orders closure of non-essential services over virus

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Use Heavy Weapons Against ..

Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Use Heavy Weapons Against Syrian Army If Necessary

2 minutes ago
 Foreign travelers to Japan fall 99 pct in Septembe ..

Foreign travelers to Japan fall 99 pct in September from pre-pandemic level

2 minutes ago
 AIOU offers admission in certificate courses

AIOU offers admission in certificate courses

2 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi arrives in Kabul

FM Qureshi arrives in Kabul

17 minutes ago
 Haunted by 'yellow vests', Macron looks to defuse ..

Haunted by 'yellow vests', Macron looks to defuse fuel price anger

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.