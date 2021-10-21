South Korea to Make New Attempt to Put Satellite Into Orbit in May 2022 - President Moon Jae-in

South Korea will make a new attempt to put a satellite into orbit during the second launch of space rocket Nuri in May 2022, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) South Korea will make a new attempt to put a satellite into orbit during the second launch of space rocket Nuri in May 2022, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the president said that Nuri failed to place the satellite into orbit during its first attempt.

"What failed to be done today will be further investigated, and next year in May at the second launch it will be successfully completed," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.